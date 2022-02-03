NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police charged a girlfriend in connection with the deadly stabbing of her boyfriend in Antioch late Thursday night.
Police charged 32-year-old Tiffany Moore with criminal homicide. The charges come after her boyfriend, 34-year-old Timothy Eugene Anderson, was found stabbed to death in the hallway of an apartment complex on Richard Road around 9:15 p.m.
According to police, Anderson and Moore got into an argument in the apartment's breezeway, followed by yelling and shoving. Police said the fight led to Moore retrieving a large kitchen knife. Then police said Moore lunged at Anderson, stabbing him in the chest.
EMS took Anderson to Vanderbilt University Medical Center police said he died from his injuries. Police are holding Moore on a $250,000 bond.
