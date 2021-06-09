NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has charged 46-year-old Charles P. Ewin with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting of Waymon Green on June 1st.

41-year-old Green was shot outside of the HomeTowne Studios motel at 1210 Murfreesboro Pike after Ewin reportedly learned that Green had been in an altercation with a female acquaintance of his.

Police told News4 the night of the shooting that only a single shot was fired.

Police found Green on the sidewalk outside of his room shortly after police arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.