NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man was charged Tuesday for allegedly firing a weapon with complete disregard for potentially hitting any community members, an affidavit said.
According to a court document obtained by News4, officials arrested Melique Alexander, 19, who was involved in an exchange of gunfire in the area of 136 Charles E. Davis Blvd.
An official said in the affidavit that after observing footage caught on surveillance video, they saw that Alexander fell to the ground during an exchange of gunfire with two other unknown suspects.
The affidavit said that Alexander got up, went into a nearby residence, and came back outside to chase the suspects when the suspects left the scene on foot.
Officers observed Alexander in the footage following the suspects in the direction of their vehicle, which was parked nearby, and fired a handgun in the direction of the fleeing suspects, the affidavit said.
“Due to the defendant following the fleeing suspects and firing a handgun in the general vicinity of the suspects with complete disregard to the danger the additional gunfire present to the community, it is believed the defendant acted in a way that placed other members of the community in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury, which was woefully negligent,” Metro Police officers noted in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Alexander was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.