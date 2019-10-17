NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect who struck a Metro Police car on Shelby Avenue near Interstate Drive.
According to investigators, no officers were injured nor was the vehicle damaged. Dispatch confirms the officer's car was hit by another vehicle.
Officials on scene say the suspect's car was sitting at the interstate exit with needles and a gun in the front seat. The driver behind the wheel was asleep. Police tried blocking the vehicle in while they woke the driver, but when the driver woke up he sped off on I-24 toward Trinity Lane after hitting the police car.
The suspect was described by police as a black male with long dreadlocks. Police are searching for a gray or beige Buick.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
