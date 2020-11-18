Metro Police captain resigns

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro police captain has resigned on Tuesday after what he is calling a "very difficult year." 

In his resignation letter, Jason Reinbold said he accepted a 10-day suspension after an investigation by the Office of Professional Accountability. Following that suspension, Reinbold wrote he then retire from the Metro Nashville Police Department after 25 years. 

Download PDF Jason Reinbold's Resignation Letter

In April, a video surfaced on social media of Reinbold having an argument with a woman outside his house.

In the video, Reinbold and the woman, who had kids with her, exchanging words.

The Office of Professional Accountability started an investigation after the video surfaced. 

Reinbold's last day is November 27. 

 

