NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro police captain has resigned on Tuesday after what he is calling a "very difficult year."

In his resignation letter, Jason Reinbold said he accepted a 10-day suspension after an investigation by the Office of Professional Accountability. Following that suspension, Reinbold wrote he then retire from the Metro Nashville Police Department after 25 years.

In April, a video surfaced on social media of Reinbold having an argument with a woman outside his house.

In the video, Reinbold and the woman, who had kids with her, exchanging words.

Metro police investigating viral video A Metro captain is under investigation after a video surfaced on social media of him having an argument with a woman outside his house.

The Office of Professional Accountability started an investigation after the video surfaced.

Reinbold's last day is November 27.