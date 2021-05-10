NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the report of a shooting at a hotel near Vanderbilt University on Monday afternoon.
The shots fired call was reported at the Holiday Inn around 1:30 p.m.
No victim was located by police. Money was discovered at the scene, police added. University officials are advising people to avoid the area.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will have updates on air and online.
