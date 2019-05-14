NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police will be buying more than just body cameras for their officers.
At Tuesday’s Metro budget hearing, Police Chief Steve Anderson said the police department will be buying a full-service system, which includes body cameras, dashcams and the system behind the scenes to make it all run and sync up.
The department is requesting more money to create an 11-person team of engineers and tech people to run the program.
“It’s going to give the citizens confidence,” said Anderson. “Our officers want it. We know they are ready for them.”
The deal with Watchguard has to be approved by Metro procurement. Then the department to buy the equipment and set it up.
