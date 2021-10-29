NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a man on Thursday in connection with two missing teens out of Sevierville, Tennessee.
Police pieced together information to locate the missing juveniles on an adult escort website, according the arrest affidavit.
Through the pictures on the website, detectives were able to identify Charles Woods, age 27.
The affidavit states the detectives set up a meeting with one of the girls via text with Woods, paid through Venmo and secured a hotel room on Murfreesboro Road.
Woods was arrested on two counts of sex trafficking, and several past warrants, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The two missing girls were 14 and 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.