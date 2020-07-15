NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police began enforcing Nashville's mask mandate on Wednesday morning.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday teams of school resource officers will be assigned to both sides of Broadway for 16-hour shifts to enforce the mask order.

Nashville to remain in Phase Two after surge after 'alarming rate' of COVID cases Nashville will remain in Phase Two of the Reopening plan as the Davidson County has seen cases of COVID-19 "rising at an alarming rate," according to health officials and lawmakers.

There will also be electronic signs on Broadway reminding people of the order.

Metro Police say anyone who doesn’t follow the mask order will face a civil citation that could result in a $50 fine and anyone refusing to accept a civil citation could face a state misdemeanor citation.

The enforcement of the mask mandate follows a spike in reported COVID-19 cases, many of which are said to have originated in the downtown area, according to a Metro heat map.

Officers in Nashville have been issuing advisory notices to people not following the mandate since June 29 but will now begin issuing citations.

There are a few exceptions to the mask mandate which include eating or drinking at a restaurant.

Police on Broadway are reminding people in public that if they don’t have a mask, they can buy one or receive a complimentary mask from several Lower Broadway businesses.