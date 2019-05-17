NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are attempting to identify the gunman who robbed two women outside a market on Plus Park Boulevard on May 8.
The suspect approached the first woman just as she was about to enter the Kwik Stop market at 327 Plus Park Blvd. He displayed a handgun and demanded money. She compiled and handed him her purse.
The man quickly turned to the second victim, who was sitting in a vehicle. He placed the gun to her neck and took her purse.
The suspect fled on foot.
The suspect appears to be in his mid-30s and is around 5’11” with a muscular build.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 for a possible cash reward.
