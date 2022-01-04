NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police asked for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect Tuesday.
Police said via Twitter that a man was seen robbing the SunTrust Bank on Hobbs Road Tuesday morning. The man demanded money and implied that he had a weapon witnesses told police.
Witnesses saw the man leaving the location in a gray in a gray SUV.
Metro Police asks the public to call 615-742-7463 if they have any information about the whereabouts of the suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.
