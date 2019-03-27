Metro Police said it will take about $4.5 million to fully implement body cameras with Metro officers.
For the last three months, the police department has been going through trial runs with the cameras to find out what devices are best for the city.
There have been 21 officers field-testing the cameras.
Metro Council has already set aside $15 million to buy and implement cameras with every officer.
On Wednesday police asked for $4.6 million extra to buy the technology and run it.
The money would go toward adding 36 new positions, 24 of those will be new sergeants. Each precinct would be assigned three sergeants whose job is to oversee the cameras. The other 12 jobs would be civilian positions.
There would be 10 technical jobs and the other would be public information staff so the program could operate 24/7.
The trial period ends in the next week.
The city has also been testing new dash camera technology.
A final decision hasn’t been made, but the department has narrowed down the search to three vendors.
