NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who they believe has information on two violent crimes that happened last week in Nashville.

Officials say one of the crimes was a carjacking on Whispering Oaks Place on the night of Friday, July 23.

The other was the shooting of a 58-year-old woman while she was driving her car near Bronte and Litton Avenue on Saturday, July 24.

Police seek help identifying East Nashville gunman Police are asking for assistance in identifying the gunman who fired into a red Lexus Saturday afternoon, wounding the 58-year-old female driver.

In the shooting, police said the shooter followed the woman in another vehicle and stopped at the intersection. He then got out of the vehicle and pulled out a pistol.

When the woman fled from the scene, he fired into her car and shot her. We were last told by police that she was still hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Detectives believed the shooter was going to rob her.

According to police, the man wanted for questioning about the crimes is in his teens or early 20s.

Anyone who may recognize this man from the surveillance pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.