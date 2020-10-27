NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police need the public’s help finding the person responsible for the murder of JaJuan Clark near the Global Mall.

On October 10th, around 8PM, someone driving on Hickory Hollow Parkway called police after finding Clark shot and laying in the road. He died shortly after getting to the hospital.

Detective Trevor VonDohlen is asking anyone in the area of Hickory Hollow Parkway that night to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.