Metro Police arrested a North Carolina man Wednesday afternoon after he showed up to Nashville General Hospital with scratches on his hands, saying he tried to kill his mother.
Police say Jack Walker, 27, drove his mother's Jeep to the hospital. They found a bloody shirt in the passenger seat.
After speaking with Walker, MNPD contacted the Polk County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina and asked them to check on Walker's mother, Cindy.
Officials with Polk County found Cindy Walker dead in her home with an apparent trauma.
Authorities in North Carolina swore out a homicide warrant against Jack Walker. He was charged in Nashville withe being a fugitive from justice, and is expected to return to North Carolina in the coming days, according to Metro Police.
