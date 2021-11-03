NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested two people suspected of seven separate hold-ups of men in Hermitage and South Nashville parking lots.
David Miller Jr. and Sarah Buher, who are both 31-years-old, have been charged with Tuesday’s 12:50 a.m. robbery in the parking lot of 991 Thompson Place.
According to police, when the victim refused to give Miller and Buher a ride, Miller pulled out a handgun and forced the victim out of his grey 2011 Nissan Maxima. The pair fled the scene in the car.
Police also state that both Miller and Buher are also suspected of participating in two other robberies on Tuesday.
At 5 p.m., the two allegedly robbed two men at gunpoint in a gas station parking lot on 1330 Vultee Boulevard before leaving the scene in the same stolen car.
At 10 p.m., police state that a man reported that he was parked at a parking lot at 4900 Linbar Drive and a Maxima pulled up beside him. Miller allegedly opened the man’s car door, struck him with a pistol, and took his wallet.
On Wednesday morning, detectives saw the Nissan Maxima in question and tried to stop the car. While leading detectives on a chase, the driver crashed in the 1300 block of Vultee Boulevard.
Detectives found both Miller and Buher in the vehicle and arrested them.
According to police, Miller admitted involvement in the robberies, as he had the wallet of one of the victims.
Police also found several bags of what they believe to be crack cocaine.
In addition to the robberies mentioned, police state that Miller was charged with an Oct. 24 robbery that occurred at 327 Park Plus Boulevard. Both suspects were charged with a Sep. 17 hold up of a man in the parking lot of Hermitage Inn on 4144 Lebanon Pike.
Miller has been charged with five counts of aggravated robbery, felony drug possession, and evading arrest, and is being held in a place of $435,000.
Buher has been charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and felony drug possession, with her bond is set at $350,000.
