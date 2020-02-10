NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested two teenagers Monday afternoon in for stealing a car. The suspects are both thirteen years old.
The detectives, who were undercover, followed the 2015 Hyundai Sonata—reported stolen earlier today from Whispering Hills Drive in South Nashville—into the Heron Pointe Apartments off Bell Road.
Police say the suspects "piggybacked" behind another car to get into the gated apartment complex. Officers followed the car inside.
The teens reportedly backed the car into a parking spot in a suspicious manner. When officers attempted to block the car in, the teen driving the car put the Sonata into gear and crashed into a vacant car in the parking lot.
The teens were then taken into custody and charged with auto theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.