NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested three teens who fled from officers in a stolen Kia SUV.
According to police, detectives were observing an unoccupied Chevrolet Traverse, that was sitting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Clarksville Pike. Police say that it had been stolen earlier in the evening.
Police said in a statement that 18-year-old Demontae Darden got out Kia briefly entered the Traverse before returning. Police also mentioned that with the help of a police helicopter, police then pursued the Kia which Darden was driving.
According to police, Darden quickly sped off from police when they tried to stop the vehicle, and the Kia stopped at Timothy Drive and Fairview Drive and the three occupants fled.
Police also said in a statement that Darden was captured after a brief pursuit on foot, and canine officers aided in the capture of the two 16-year-olds. It mentions that one of the 16-year-olds was in possession of a pistol when captured in a vacant house. Another pistol was recovered after the capture of the second 16-year-old captured hiding behind a bush.
According to a police statement, Darden is charged with theft of a vehicle, evading arrest, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The first teen arrested hiding was charged in Juvenile Court with possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and evading arrest. The second 16-year-old was found charged with joyriding and evading arrest.
Police are still investigating the carjacking which occurred Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Police say the victims reported that two armed men carjacked them of their 2017 Chevrolet Traverse on 26th Avenue North at Charlotte Avenue.
Police say that the Kia SUV was stolen Tuesday at 6:20 a.m. after the owner left it running to warm up in his driveway on Cain Harbor Drive.
