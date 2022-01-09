NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested three people for robbing residents at three Nashville apartment complexes Saturday night.
According to police, 21-year-olds Jerry Peden, Monterriouz Gooch-Cantrell, and Brenda Arrington were arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated robbery. They were each also charged with two counts of evading arrest.
On Saturday night between 8:37 p.m. and 9:02 p.m., officers responded to robbery calls at apartment complexes on Whispering Hills Drive, Thompson Place, and Patricia Drive.
According to police, the victims reported that two armed men approached them near their vehicles and demanded their belongings. The robbers were reported to have left in a silver Nissan sedan.
Later, officers spotted the vehicle near Thompson Lane and Murfreesboro Pike. After stopping the vehicle and asking for the occupants to get out, the driver sped away.
Officers pursued the car to Nolensville Pike near Harding Place, where Arrington, Peden, and Gooch-Cantrell abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot of the U.S. Post Office. The car rolled and crashed into a parked pickup truck.
After the three suspects were arrested, police recovered two pistols that were discarded during the chases. All three later admitted to committing robberies on Saturday night.
In addition to Saturday night’s robbery, the three suspects are under investigation in more than a dozen similar robberies since mid-December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.