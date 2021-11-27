NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have made an arrest tied to a series of recent robberies around Nashville.
Detectives apprehended 15-year-old Ali Hassan on Friday night and charged him with six counts of aggravated robbery for incidents at three separate locations from November 1 to November 24, according to Metro Police.
Hassan had a previous aggravated robbery charge from another incident on October 10.
In each incident, Hassan used a black semi-automatic handgun to demand phones and wallets from his victims, according to police.
Detectives executed a search warrant on Friday night and recovered two stolen pistols.
Police say they are withholding Hassan’s booking photo until additional lineups are held.
