NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Metropolitan Police Department arrested a teenager in a stolen car with the help of OnStar.
Police said that 18-year-old Dyquan Poole had stolen a 2017 Cadillac SUV Wednesday night around a residence on Hillwood Boulevard in West Nashville.
According to police, the owner of the vehicle reported the vehicle was stolen sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. The victim's wallet was also in the vehicle and police said multiple credit cards were used at varying locations.
Poole was arrested by officers without issue after OnStar was used to shut down the vehicle. Poole admitted to stealing the SUV and police said officers found a handgun from the stolen car that had been reported stolen from a gun store burglary in Gallatin.
Police added that Poole is currently charged with vehicle and firearm theft and is being held on a $75,000 bond.
