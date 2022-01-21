NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Violent Crimes division arrested a juvenile Thursday who caused two facial injuries to two women during robberies this past week.

With the assistance of the THP Aviation Unit, VCD arrested Jamel brown, 16.

Police said Wednesday, Brown approached a 38-year-old woman while she was putting items into her 2019 Jeep Wrangler on Gartland Avenue. He struck her in the face after asking to use her cell phone. Officers said Brown then proceeded to drive off with the victim’s Jeep. The woman was transported to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital with serious facial injuries.

Another incident that took place Thursday led to VCD detectives responded to a woman who was struck in the face at the Salvation Army on Dickerson Pike. The 64-year-old woman was inside her vehicle in the parking lot police said when Brown approached her. He asked for directions and opened her car door while he asked her for money.

Authorities said when she refused, Brown struck her in the face multiple times while pulling her from the car and onto the ground. Brown then drove off in a gray Jeep. Officials said she also sustained serious facial injuries.

Shortly after the second incident, VCD detectives were able to spot the Jeep on Buena Vista Pike authorities said. After a brief pursuit, with the help of a THP helicopter, Brown and two females were taken into custody on Chester Avenue.

Detectives said they found a rock inside of a sock in the vehicle that is believed to have been the weapon that hurt the two victims.

Authorities charged the two females, ages 14 and 16, with joyriding and charged Brown with two counts of especially aggravated robbery.