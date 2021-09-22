NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for supplying a significant amount of fentanyl laced drugs to people across Nashville, mainly to the homeless population in West Nashville. Police arrested 41-year-old Randall Merryman at a Super 8 motel on Charlotte Pike Wednesday.
Authorities allege Merryman was distributing roughly one pound of meth and one pound of heroin per week. Police say he was a major supplier for the homeless population in homeless camps around West Nashville. They estimate he sold to 20-30 people a day over the last few months.
Police seized $23,299 in cash, 34 guns, 2,681 rounds of ammunition, 381 grams of meth, 41 grams of heroin/fentanyl, a motorcycle and a 2018 Dodge Charger from a home on Shawnee Drive and four West Nashville storage units.
Merryman remains under investigation for multiple overdose deaths in Davidson and surrounding counties. He's in jail on a $150,000 bond.
