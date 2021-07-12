NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting on Horton Avenue in Nashville's Edgehill neighborhood early Monday morning.
Police arrested James E. Davidson, 33, after he was allegedly seen on surveillance video firing at a white sedan as it drove through the area.
Police say Davidson was seen again on surveillance footage picking up bullet casings from the area as detectives established the crime scene.
The white car was hit multiple times, but police told News4 no one was inside the vehicle when it was hit.
Police have not reported any injuries at this time.
Davidson is charged with felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
Follow News4 for updates.
