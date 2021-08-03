NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested the suspect accused of slashing a store clerk's throat in Green Hills early Tuesday morning.
Police say 43-year-old John L. Walker Jr. attacked the clerk at the 7/11 on Hillsboro Pike while the clerk was sitting outside the store.
Police said Walker approached the clerk and began making homophobic remarks toward him before he pulled out a knife and slashed the clerk's throat and stabbed his torso and arms.
The clerk is currently in the hospital in critical, but non-life-threatening condition, according to police. They are expected to recover from their injuries.
Walker is now charged with attempted homicide.
Follow News4 for updates.
