NASHVILLE (WSMV) - North Precinct detectives arrested a convicted robber and sex offender on Friday afternoon.
56-year-old Jerry Buckner was arrested on a charge of Criminal Homicide for the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Thomas Boyd on March 31 in the parking lot of America's Best Value Inn on Brick Church Pike.
Buckner was taken into custody while making his required annual in-person law enforcement visit related to the state's Sex Offender Registry.
Investigation by Detective Melody Saxon led to the identification of Buckner as the man who confronted and shot Boyd just after Boyd came down a stairwell at the motel.
Boyd had recently stayed there and had come back at 4 a.m. on March 31st to retrieve his belongings.
A $3 Million bond has been set for Buckner.
