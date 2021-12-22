NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Authorities arrested a 19-year-old Monday who was partially responsible for the shooting of a minor in November.
Davidson County officers arrested Shaun Quinn-Eggleston, 19, on Monday in connection with a shooting of a minor that took place in late November.
Authorities said on the evening of Nov. 19, 2021, Quinn-Eggleston was seen driving with a passenger into the Paddock at Greenview Apartments in Scruggs Lane in a black sedan. Officers have not released the identity of the passenger.
Surveillance footage showed the sedan driving up to the 16-year-old juvenile victim while he was walking. Authorities said Quinn-Eggleston and the passenger then opened fire on the victim, critically wounding him. An eyewitness saw the shooting occur and was able to identify the vehicle as it drove out of the complex.
Quinn-Eggleston was previously charged with aggravated assault for shooting a truck driver in Murfreesboro Park in September along with Jemarvin Jenkins, 22, who was arrested on Sep. 15.
Metro Nashville Police officers said the similar nature of the two shootings Quinn-Eggleston was involved in helped confirm the identities of the defendants faster.
Authorities charged Quinn-Eggleston with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and he was booked on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.