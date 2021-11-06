WHITES CREEK, TN - Metro Police arrested Dandre Riley, 30, on Friday night who had nine outstanding warrants during his arrest.
According to police, Riley fled during a traffic stop. Metro Nashville Police Department's Aviation Unit followed Riley in a 2010 Audi Q7 from 26th Avenue North.
Police state that once Riley stopped at Hickory Hills Boulevard in Whites Creek, detectives blocked his vehicle at an apartment complex and took him into custody.
Riley gave detectives a fake driver's license, but they used his car's registration to get his real identity.
Police state that Riley has been booked on nine outstanding warrants, which include four felony probation violations and two aggravated assault charges.
In addition, he has also been charged with identity theft, evading arrest, and false identification.
Riley is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.
