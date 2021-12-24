NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a convicted burglar Friday morning after he broke into BoomBozz Pizza restaurant on Russell Street.
According to police, Robert Dowell, 34, broke into the restaurant on Russell Street and hid in the ceiling to avoid detection.
Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the restaurant at 3:14 a.m. They saw Dowell at the cash register in the bar area and gave him directions to exit and surrender.
When he did not comply, officers entered the restaurant and saw a footprint on a countertop and ceiling tiles that appeared to have been moved.
Officers promptly searched the ceiling and found Dowell lying on pipes. Afterward, he followed their instructions and exited the celling.
According to police, Dowell has been charged with burglary and is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond. He was convicted of multiple counts of burglary in 2017 and received concurrent four-year sentences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.