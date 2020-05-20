NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a man wanted for a March fatal shooting.
Police say 21-year-old William Britton surrendered Wednesday to officers downtown on an outstanding warrant, charging him with the murder of 20-year-old Kendall Ostine near the intersection of Herman and Blank Street on March 27 at around 6:15 p.m.
BREAKING: William D. Britton, 21, surrendered today on an outstanding warrant charging him with the 3/27 murder of Kendall Ostine, 20, near the intersection of Herman & Blank Streets. Britton is accused of shooting Ostine from a distance, getting closer & shooting him again. pic.twitter.com/N8fIbw74og— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 20, 2020
The shooting happened near Fisk University.
Britton is accused of shooting Ostine from a distance. Police say he then got closer and shot him again several more times.
Bond has been set at $150,000 and the motive for the murder remains under investigation.
