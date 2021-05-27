NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a man for vehicular homicide by intoxication on Thursday.
Police said that 44-year-old Stephen L. Hall has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication following the fatal crash that killed a woman passenger on January 23rd.
30-year-old Meganne Ball from Nolensville, Tennessee was in the 2012 Nissan Murano with Hall when he lost control driving east on I-24 and crashed into a rock wall.
According to police, both Hall and Ball were not wearing seatbelts during the crash and were ejected from the vehicle. Police added that Ball had died at the scene.
Police said Hall has admitted to using methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics prior to the crash.
Hall is being held in jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
