NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested Corey Montez Carney, 28, Friday morning and charged him with aggravated robbery for breaking into the home of a family member.
According to a statement from Metro Police, investigators identified Carney as one of the three suspects that entered a home on Bakertown Road.
Police believe that Carney along with two other men entered the balcony sliding door of a home. According to police, the victim stated that all three of the men wore a mask and demanded money from him.
Police also stated that two of the victims were allegedly armed and one pistol-whipped the homeowner.
After being forced into the bathroom by two of the men, the police stated that the victim escaped and called the police. Officers promptly located Carney with the victim’s credit card, checks, glasses, watch, and sweatshirt.
After his arrest, police state that Carney admitted to bringing friends with him to purchase marijuana from the victim. However, he did not know that they were going to rob him.
The other two men involved in the incident left the scene and the victim identified Carney after he was arrested by police.
