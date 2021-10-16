NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a man driving a U-Haul box truck after a brief pursuit and foot chase on Thursday.
According to the arrest affidavit, two Metro police officers made attempts to pull over Dezmon Sanderson in the U-Haul but failed when Sanderson deliberately tried to bump the police vehicles with the box truck.
The chase started on Jackson Street and 16th Avenue near downtown and continue down Arthur Ave, where the U-Haul struck a street sign, ultimately coming to an end in an alley near 12th Avenue and Wheless Street.
From the alley, Sanderson exited the vehicle and fled on foot before getting in another car, leading to a second chase.
The following pursuit traveled south on 12th Avenue, during which four vehicles, including three police vehicles, were struck by Sanderson’s car.
Officers were able to apprehend Sanderson when his vehicle suffered too much damage to continue.
Sanderson was taken into custody and is charged with vandalism.
