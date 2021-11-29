NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a 62-year-old man responsible for shooting a female acquaintance at a storage unit in East Nashville on Monday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 1100 block of McGavock Pike around 8:45 a.m. Investigators said David Lindsay shot a 55-year-old woman. She is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Police said Lindsay was taken into custody safely after he was found inside a storage unit at 1106 McGavock Pike.

David Lindsay David Lindsay is wanted for shooting a female acquaintance at an East Nashville storage unit.

According to police, Lindsay lives at the storage unit. He is believed to have "mobility issues."

Officers are searching for David Lindsay, 62, who is suspected of shooting a 55-yr-old female acquaintance at a storage unit where he lives on McGavock Pk @ Gallatin Pke. He has mobility issues & may still be on site. The victim is critical/stable. pic.twitter.com/H6UbD4eDIX — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 29, 2021

