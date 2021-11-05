NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting in Germantown on Friday morning.

Police on the scene confirmed that the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of 5th Ave North around 11:15 a.m. Investigators said Miles Chase Frye fired multiple shots into a truck. Police said EMS rushed the driver of the truck to the hospital, but the driver was "not seriously hurt."

As Frye was fleeing from his jeep, Metro Police arrested him. He is charged with Miles Chase Frye.

Miles Chase Frye Metro Police have arrested 23-year-old Miles Chase Frye in connection with a road rage shooting in Germantown on Friday morning.

Metro Police released Ring camera footage of the shooting. Emma Adcock heard the gunshots right outside her house. She said she thought it was construction noise but soon learned it was something else.

This video from today on 5th Avenue North shows just how senseless and dangerous road rage actions are. pic.twitter.com/odPqkXQlhH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 5, 2021

“At first, thought it was that, and then I looked out the window, saw the two cars and saw a man running down the street, and I realized it was gunshots,” Adcock said.

Adcock said she locked herself in the bathroom and called 911 after realizing it was a shooting.

"We've lived here for over a year, and we have never had anything of this nature happen, so it's certainly very shocking and scary," Adcock said.