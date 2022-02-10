NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is in jail after police said he robbed a Germantown apartment, assaulted the man living there, and came back two weeks later. It happened at the LC Germantown off 2nd Avenue.
To get into the complex residents need either a key fob or a code from a resident. LC Germantown management said sometimes residents put a rock between the locked doors to let their dog out. They believe that’s how the robber, 19-year-old Gerald Fullman, walked in.
Austin Coursey moved to LC Germantown a year ago.
“I feel safe when I walk around, even late at night,” he said.
LC Germantown is the same complex police said Fullman was arrested Wednesday night. He’s the same man they believe broke into a resident’s LC Germantown apartment two weeks ago and assaulted him.
Police said they were able to catch him thanks to security cameras from the original incident. LC Germantown said they could not provide News4 with that video.
Coursey said even after this incident, he still feels safe.
“You have to have a key code, it’s a fob that you put up to the security code and it opens the door for you,” Coursey explained.
Tiffiny Smith, a Nashville native said, “And some of the elevators you have to have a fob to get up the elevator after getting into the building. This has been known my entire life as a very sketchy neighborhood. It’s only changed in the past five or six years. But growing up, being from here, like in my teens, I was never allowed in this neighborhood.”
News4 spoke with the resident who Fullman robbed. He said he was gone 30 minutes that evening and may have left his door unlocked.
