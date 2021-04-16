NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested 58-year-old Mark Payne after he stabbed another man following a verbal disagreement yesterday
Payne fatally stabbed a 65-year-old man around the 400 block of 6th Avenue Police said the stabbing was the culmination of an apparent ongoing dispute between the two.
Metro Police said that after the stabbing Payne dropped the knife and fled on foot. Officers who responded to the scene apprehended Payne and took him into custody shortly after.
The victim who was stabbed in the neck during the altercation was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries.
BREAKING: one man was killed in a stabbing near the corner of 6th and Peabody this afternoon. An Ole Smokey employee tells me he ran to the distillery to ask for help and collapsed inside. Police have a suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/QedDtzvLiq— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 16, 2021
The victim had obtained warrants against Payne for alleged assault and theft at the Nashville Rescue Mission where the men had been staying, according to Police.
Police added that efforts are being made to identify his next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.