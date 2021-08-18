NOTE: This story contains graphic details that may be upsetting for some readers.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after police say he strangled his dog to death.
Early Saturday morning, Metro Police say 32-year-old Torrie M. Shack got upset after the dog peed on the floor and strangled it to death with its collar.
Shack's roommate told police they pleaded with him to not hurt the dog, but Shack ignored them and continued to strangle the animal.
Another individual inside the apartment told police they were woken up around 2:30 a.m. by the dog screaming and yelping.
Metro Animal Control responded to the report of a dead dog at the apartment on Longhunter Lane and contacted Metro Police after finding the dog's body tethered to the door and covered in its own feces and urine.
Metro Police arrived and charged Shack with aggravated animal cruelty.
Shack is being held on $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.