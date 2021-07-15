NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man Wednesday evening after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times over a two-year period.
Police say 33-year-old Jose Cortes began sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl in 2019.
The girl, now 9 years old, reportedly told her mother about the numerous incidents of sexual abuse and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The girl described the sexual abuse again in graphic detail to police detectives.
Exams on the child later confirmed injuries consistent with a sexual assault.
Cortes is now being held on $1 million bond and is charged with felony aggravated sexual battery and aggravated rape of a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.