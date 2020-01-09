NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a former sergeant on charges of DUI and weapons violation while under the influence.
On Monday just before 10 a.m., officers observed 58-year-old Daniel Ogren urinating on the side of the 900 block of Lebanon Pike, close to a travel lane and near a blue Hyundai Elantra parked on the side of the road running with the keys inside.
Ogren was reportedly unsteady on his feet and nearly fell. Police went up to Ogren and found he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot and watery eyes.
Ogren also slurred his speach when we spoke when he told investigators that he hit a curb nearby in the Elantra and that he had to use the bathroom and decided to pull over. Ogren ended up urinating on himself.
Officers asked Ogren if he had anything to drink and he told them that he had a glass of wine around 8 a.m. He agreed to field sobriety tests and nearly fell on multiple occasions.
When given a breathalyzer test, Ogren blew a .245, three times the legal limit. Investigators also learned Ogren was carrying a .44 magnum handgun inside his car which was in the back seat and found an empty 5 liter moscato wine box in the front seat and a 24 oz water bottle that was emptied and smelled like wine.
Ogren was charged with DUI and weapon violation while under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.