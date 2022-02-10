NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault Thursday after a road rage incident that took place in November on I-40 East near the Church Street exit.
According to police, 50-year-old Anthony Tortorella was taken into custody at his home in Greenbriar. Police say that a victim reported that she was being tailgated by a driver while she was driving on I-40 right after 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Police also mentioned that the victim said the driver was honking and pointing a black handgun at her. The victim took multiple photos of the vehicle including a registered tag.
Police identified Tortorella as the owner of the vehicle, and the victim confirmed he was the suspect when shown in a photo lineup.
