NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police officers in Midtown Hills have arrested a convicted felon who they say had gone on a one-man crime spree involving two carjackings, three burglaries, and the ramming of a police car over the course of a few days.
Dustin Stanton, 35, reportedly fired multiple shots during one of his crimes and tossed a gun as he tried to run from officers on High Street.
According to investigators, the owner of a Nolensville Pike muffler shop arrived at work on Saturday morning (Nov. 10) to find his business had been burglarized. He recognized Stanton from surveillance footage as an acquaintance of a former employee, and knew he frequented the area of Antioch Pike and Haywood Lane and set out to find him.
Investigators said the muffler shop owner found Stanton at a carwash on Antioch Pike and attempted to block him in while he called police. Stanton attempted to flee in the stolen Acura MDX eh was driving but got stuck on a concrete barrier.
Stanton reportedly fled the vehicle and ran to a man who was drying off his Ford Focus, held the guy at gunpoint and demanded he drive him away. When the man refused, Stanton reportedly fired a shot, got in the Ford Focus, and fled the scene all the while trying to fire two more shots at the man.
Stanton then crashed the Ford Focus on Bell Road at Percy Priest Dam and carjacked a Honda Accoed.
When officers attempted to find Stanton, they found him outside a home on the 4900 block of Shasta Drive talking to people inside a Nissan Juke.
When police approached, investigators said Stanton got into the backseat of the Juke and pulled a gun on the people in the car. They jumped out of the car, prompted Stanton to get into the driver's seat and try to flee and in the process ramming a police car.
Investigators found the wrecked Juke a short time later in the woods at Paragon Mills Park.
Stanton fled through the woods and approached a homeowner on Cathy Jo Circle. Stanton reportedly pulled a gun, forced the homeowner into the house where Stanton stole a change of clothes and key's to their Nissan Frontier.
Undercover detectives who knew Stanton frequented High Street set up surveillance and spotted him heading to one of two vehicles nearby. Detectives moved in and Stanton ran, tossing a pistol into the grass. Detectives were able to apprehend Stanton and took him into custody.
Stanton is a convicted burglar and car thief that received a six-year prison sentence in July 2016. Investigators have not yet released what charges Stanton will face for the most recent crime spree.
