NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police TITANS team, The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings, has arrested a suspect that was wanted for attempted murder. Police say Johntonn Collins, 20, was found at a home on Odette Street. Police say a 9mm handgun, extended magazines, 15 grams of crack, and other paraphernalia was found in the home.
Police say on September 15, Collins fought with a man at Riverchase Apartments and shot that man in the back as he was walking away. The victim was shot multiple times and had a broken pelvis from the gunshots. Police were able to link the handgun used in that crime to another shooting in Metro.
Police say that gun was linked to another shooting in February at Riverchase Apartments where a man was shot in the back of the head while inside his home. Collins admitted to that shooting once he was in police custody. Collins is charged with attempted criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. He's sitting in jail on a $555,000 bond.
