UPDATE: Metro Police have arrested one of the suspects accused of stealing guitars and firearms from a Nashville home on Tuesday.
Raymond Worden Jr. was arrested by police early Friday morning after he was identified in Ring doorbell pictures taken during the burglary.
Police say a subsequent search of Worden's property turned up one of Nick Cunningham's stolen guitars, a black gun case and a pedalboard.
Police have also identified the second suspect wanted in the burglary as Jose Rivas, who has not yet been arrested.
Police say the suspects did not know Cunningham.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nick Britt Cunningham was working out on Tuesday when he received an alert on his phone from his Ring camera, but he didn't check it, thinking it was probably some kind of delivery.
However, when he arrived home he realized his house had been broken into.
"(They) tried to saw at the deadbolt first, hacked for a while, then just kicked (the door) in," Cunningham, who shared footage from his Ring camera, told News4.
After searching the house, Cunningham discovered that the suspect left with a lot more than they expected, walking out with seven guitars, two vintage amps, and five handguns.
"These are the tools for my life," he said. "Thought they were safe, but that's unfortunate."
Fortunately for Cunningham, his Ring camera collected valuable images of the suspects. His friend, Jer Gregg, quickly shared them to social media to help his long-time friend.
"The goodness in people saw that this was something they needed to do and needed to help to try to find," Gregg said, mentioning more than a thousand shares through social media.
The pictures also helped Metro Police identify the individuals.
"Nothing has been delivered to my hands yet, so I'm not really sure. At some point today I'm supposed to meet up with one of the detectives for an update," Cunningham told News4, seconds before a detective appeared at the front door.
News4 captured police handing Cunningham one of his guitars and his pedal board, recovered from the theft.
"You are awesome," he told the detective. "This is good news, good news. We got a little bit back."
