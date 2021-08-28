NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 27-year-old man was charged with criminal homicide after an argument led to a deadly shooting at the Stewarts Ferry Apartments on Saturday morning.
Police said 21-year-old Malachi Fondren was talking with a woman at the complex on Stones River Cove before the arrival of her ex-boyfriend, whom investigators identified as Deandre Dean. During an exchange, police said Dean shot and killed Fondren.
On Saturday night, Metro Police said Dean came to police headquarters. He was "interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives and taken into custody," according to police.
