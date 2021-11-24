NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police are trying to identify two suspects caught on surveillance on Nov. 19 robbing a West Nashville business.
According to police, the video shows two suspects taking construction materials from a business on Annex Avenue. The suspects arrived at the site in a Nissan Titan.
If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Click here to watch the surveillance video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.