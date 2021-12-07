NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Crash Investigators are looking for the suspects involved in a fatal hit and run on Monday at 7:45 p.m.
According to Police, the incident on W. Trinity Lane near Hampton Street. A 29-year-old Nashville woman was killed in the crash.
The initial investigation shows that the woman was in the eastbound lanes of W. Trinity Lane when a car struck her.
Afterward, she was struck by a second vehicle and neither driver stopped.
The woman was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Police are still working to identify the woman.
Police believe that the first vehicle involved in the indent was a dark-colored 1999-2004 Ford Mustang. There is no description of the second vehicle.
Both vehicles fled the scene towards Dickerson Pike on W. Trinity Lane.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
