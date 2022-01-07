Rivertop Apartments robbery suspect
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify the man who broke into the mailroom of the Rivertop Apartments Sunday morning using a crowbar.

According to police, the suspect broke into the mailroom of the apartments located on 5800 River Road and took several packages belonging to residents.

The suspect left the scene in a silver car. Police say that the vehicle was possibly an older Dodge Charger, driven by a second individual.

Rivertop Apartments robbery

Anyone that can identify the suspect from the photos or has any information on his whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

