NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify the man who broke into the mailroom of the Rivertop Apartments Sunday morning using a crowbar.
According to police, the suspect broke into the mailroom of the apartments located on 5800 River Road and took several packages belonging to residents.
The suspect left the scene in a silver car. Police say that the vehicle was possibly an older Dodge Charger, driven by a second individual.
Anyone that can identify the suspect from the photos or has any information on his whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.