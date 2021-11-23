NASHVILLE (WSMV) –Metro Police are looking for a person that attempted to rob a Wells Fargo Bank at 618 Thompson Lane Tuesday afternoon.
The person in the photo has on a black jacket, dark-colored hair, and a camouflage face covering.
Metro Police state that the suspect handed the teller a note but did not get any money before leaving the bank on foot.
If you have any information on this incident or the suspect, please call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
