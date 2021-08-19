Metro Police are looking for two suspects tonight responsible for stealing seven guitars and firearms from one Nashville home. Our Justin Beasley spoke with the homeowner who says more than anything, he just wants his instruments back.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nick Britt Cunningham was working out when he received an alert on his phone from his ring camera, but he didn't check it, thinking it was probably some kind of delivery.

However, when he arrived home he realized his house had been broken into.

"(They) tried to saw at the deadbolt first, hacked for a while, then just kicked (the door) in," Cunningham, who shared footage from his ring camera, told News 4.

After searching the house, the suspect left with a lot more than they expected, walking out with seven guitars, two vintage amps, and five handguns. "These are the tools for my life," he said. "Thought they were safe, but that's unfortunate."

Fortunately for Cunningham, his ring camera collected valuable images of the suspects. His friend, Jer Gregg, quickly shared them to social media to help his long-time friend.

"The goodness in people saw that this was something they needed to do and needed to help to try to find," Gregg said, mentioning more than a thousand shares through social media.

The pictures also helped Metro police identify the individuals. "Nothing has been delivered to my hands yet, so I'm not really sure. At some point today I'm supposed to be met up one of the detectives for an update," Cunningham told News 4, seconds before a detective appeared at the front door.

News 4 captured police handing Cunningham one of his guitars and his pedal board. "You are awesome," he told the detective. "This is good news, good news. We got a little bit back."

Still no arrests have been made at this point. Cunningham more than anything just wants his gear returned.

